Rs 18 Bln Spent As 90 Per Cent Work Completed On 24 Agri Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday said that over Rs 18 billion have so far been spent on 24 agriculture sector development schemes out of over Rs 19.992 billion released in the fiscal year 2023-24 for south Punjab agriculture sector development adding that status of fund utilization stands at 90 per cent and being updated regularly on the portal.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that new development schemes of agriculture sector including water management, agriculture extension, fruit research, and construction of vegetables markets were in progress in south Punjab and added that officials’ performance was linked with utilization of funds.

He ordered officials to ensure 100 per cent completion of development schemes without compromising on quality of work and material. He added that fund utilization status should routinely be updated on the portal.

Later, Ateel chaired another meeting to review performance of fruit and vegetables markets and asked officials to ensure availability of all facilities to farmers at Kissan Platforms to enable them sell their production with convenience.

He further directed officials to ensure that market fee schedule, commission and daily prices should be displayed prominently in the markets. Meeting also discussed auction of parking stand contract and recovery of market and license fee.

