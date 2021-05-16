UrduPoint.com
Rs 1.8 Mln Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Vehari

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine over Rs 1.8 millions on profiteers during last two weeks.

According to official sources, 26 price Control Magistrates inspected 7878 business centres and detected profiteering at 1285 shops.

The owners of the shops were imposed fine over Rs 1.8 millions. Similarly, 26 shopkeepers were also arrested.

The arrested shopkeepers profit margin was very much high.

Another 97 shopkeepers were booked. The booked shopkeepers were found continuously ignoring warnings and making undue profit.

Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi instructed officials to expedite process of raids to facilitate the masses.

Nobody will be allowed to fetch money from masses.

The performance of Price Control Magistrates will also be checked on daily basis, he noted.

