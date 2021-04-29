UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 18,000 Fine Imposed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:21 AM

Rs 18,000 fine imposed over SOPs violation

The district administration has started action over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has started action over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, 119 shopping malls, shops, wedding halls and markets were checked on Wednesday and a fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed over SOPs violations.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Mehr Mohsin Riaz checked 10 vehicles, issued challans to two vehicles.

The DC has appealed to the people to ensure implementation of instructions and SOPs issued by the government to save themselves and their dear ones from coronavirus, adding that action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles RTA Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

1 hour ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

1 hour ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

1 hour ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

2 hours ago

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.