Rs 18,000 fine imposed over SOPs violation

The district administration has started action over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has started action over violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to details, 119 shopping malls, shops, wedding halls and markets were checked on Wednesday and a fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed over SOPs violations.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Mehr Mohsin Riaz checked 10 vehicles, issued challans to two vehicles.

The DC has appealed to the people to ensure implementation of instructions and SOPs issued by the government to save themselves and their dear ones from coronavirus, adding that action would be taken against violators.