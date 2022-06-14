UrduPoint.com

Rs 1.802 Bln Allocated For Youth, Sports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Rs 1.802 bln allocated for Youth, Sports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :This year the Sindh government has made an allocation of Rs. 1.802 billion for sports and Youth Affairs department that is 68% higher than the allocation for FY 2021-22.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Government Billion

Recent Stories

ISU-Finance Deptt supports several public sector r ..

ISU-Finance Deptt supports several public sector reforms: ISU Report

46 seconds ago
 IGP Punjab takes notice of murder of 10-year-old g ..

IGP Punjab takes notice of murder of 10-year-old girl

47 seconds ago
 60 Wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

60 Wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

49 seconds ago
 Speaker Balochistan Assembly calls on Raja Pervez ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly calls on Raja Pervez Ashraf

50 seconds ago
 Three POs arrested

Three POs arrested

7 minutes ago
 Community engagement for education reforms commemo ..

Community engagement for education reforms commemorated

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.