Rs 1.802 Bln Allocated For Youth, Sports
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :This year the Sindh government has made an allocation of Rs. 1.802 billion for sports and Youth Affairs department that is 68% higher than the allocation for FY 2021-22.
