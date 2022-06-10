UrduPoint.com

Rs 180m Allocated For President's Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

The federal government has allocated Rs 180 million for execution of the President's Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament during fiscal year 2022-23

The Federal government has allocated Rs 180 million for execution of the President's Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament during fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the official document of the Public Sector Development Program, the total cost of the cyber efficient parliament project is Rs 1950 million.

A sum of Rs 23.

778 million has already been spent on the project during fiscal 2021-22 throwing forward an amount of Rs 1926.222 million.

Moreover, a sum of Rs 50 million has been allocated for a project aimed titled "Strengthening of ICT Infrastructure and Office Automation of President Secretariat.

The total cost of the project is Rs 120.879 million out of which Rs 67.872 have already been spent during fiscal 2021-22, throwing forward a sum of Rs53.007 million.

