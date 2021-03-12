Rs 180m cheques distributed under Punjab Rozgar Scheme

A cheques distribution ceremony, under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, was held here at 90-Shah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Friday in which cheques worth Rs 180 million loans were distributed

Secretary Industries & Commerce Wasif Khursheed, Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Bank Zafar Masood distributed the cheques among the borrowers.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Industries & Commerce Wasif Khursheed congratulated the recipients and said that today was a very happy day that easy loans had been given under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme. The scheme would help in promotion of industries, creation of job opportunities and revival of business affected due to corona. He said that the scheme was a reflection of the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, adding that more such schemes would be introduced to improve the economy of Punjab.

MD PSIC Jamil Ahmed Jamil said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation had disbursed interest-free loans in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation, adding that easy loans of over Rs 30 billion would be disbursed in the next five years which would provide employment to 1.6 million people and benefit 16,000 SMEs. He said that business incubation centres were being set up in the province.

CEO Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme would create new employment opportunities and the scheme was benefiting men, women and transgenders. Today loans worth Rs 180 million were distributed among 400 people under the scheme.