Open Menu

Rs 181.6m Fine Imposed On 4741 Power Pilferers In 10 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Rs 181.6m fine imposed on 4741 power pilferers in 10 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The grand operation launched by MEPCO against power pilferers continues on the 10th day, with as many as Rs 181.6 million in fines imposed on 4741 power pilferers so far during the ongoing drive across the region.

1933 cases were registered against power pilferers out of 2561 applications sent to police stations concerned, while 64 outlaws were nabbed by MEPCO teams along with police.

A Rs 155.

3 million fine was imposed on 4241 domestic consumers; a Rs 8.4 million fine was imposed on 89 traders; a Rs 3.7 million fine was imposed on 37 industrialists; and a Rs 14 million fine was imposed on 169 growers over pilfering electricity to irrigate lands.

The Garden Town subdivision team, along with police, raided and caught a mini-grid station near Ali Wala main Muzaffargarh road and two power pilferers on the spot. The MEPCO teams raided various places across the region and detected power pilferage.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Fine Road Muzaffargarh Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

23 minutes ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

1 hour ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

2 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

3 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

5 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan