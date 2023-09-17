Rs 181.6m fine imposed on 4741 power pilferers in 10 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The grand operation launched by MEPCO against power pilferers continues on the 10th day, with as many as Rs 181.6 million in fines imposed on 4741 power pilferers so far during the ongoing drive across the region.

1933 cases were registered against power pilferers out of 2561 applications sent to police stations concerned, while 64 outlaws were nabbed by MEPCO teams along with police.

A Rs 155.

3 million fine was imposed on 4241 domestic consumers; a Rs 8.4 million fine was imposed on 89 traders; a Rs 3.7 million fine was imposed on 37 industrialists; and a Rs 14 million fine was imposed on 169 growers over pilfering electricity to irrigate lands.

The Garden Town subdivision team, along with police, raided and caught a mini-grid station near Ali Wala main Muzaffargarh road and two power pilferers on the spot. The MEPCO teams raided various places across the region and detected power pilferage.