Rs 18.19 Bln Estimated Cost For Sargodha-Faisalabad Road

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Rs 18.19 bln estimated cost for Sargodha-Faisalabad road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The construction of 70-km dual road from Sargodha via Chiniot to Faisalabad is estimated at Rs 18.19 billion while the project would be completed under public-private partnership.

This was disclosed in a review meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed here on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that 800-Kanal land would be purchased in Sargodha, Chiniot and Faisalabad for the road for which funds have been released. Three flyovers and shoulders on the both sides of the roads would be constructed at Chiniot City, Chiniot Jhang Road and Sargodha Chiniot Road,whereas 3 toll plazas, 7 U-turn and 8 bridges were included in the project.

The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi to complete the process of purchase of land for construction of the road immediately.

During the meeting, SDO Highways Chiniot briefed about the steps being taken in his district for road construction.

