Rs 18.1m Fine Imposed On Profiteers In One Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Rs 18.1m fine imposed on profiteers in one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 18.1 million fine on 9,081 profiteers in all the four districts of the division during the last one month.

In addition, 36 cases were registered and 37 shops were sealed during the monitoring of prices of edible items.

This was said in a meeting held to review the price control mechanism with Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Monday.

The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to focus on price control of essential items as provision of relief to common man is the top priority.

She directed for taking action against hoarders as well as monitoring of fruit and vegetable markets.

