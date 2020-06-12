UrduPoint.com
Rs 182,963 Mln Earmarked For Ongoing, New Water Sector Projects In PSDP-20-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:33 PM

The government has earmarked a total of Rs 182,963 million for ongoing hydel, other water sector projects and new schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked a total of Rs 182,963 million for ongoing hydel, other water sector projects and new schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

Out of total, Rs 114,311 million has been specified for various ongoing hydel projects, Rs 66,122 million for other ongoing water sector projects and Rs 2,530 million for three new schemes.

An amount of Rs 16,000 million has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs 5,000 million for Diamer Basha dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), Rs 1,443.324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal in to RBOD, Rs 1,968 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs 1,797 million for construction of Mangi dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs 1500 million for construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs 1,356.

346 million for Darwat dam and Rs. 2000 million for Garuk Storage dam.

A sum of Rs 7,000 million has been earmarked for Mohmand dam, Rs 3000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs 2,500 million for Naulong Storage dam, Rs 1,500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme and Rs 3000 million for construction of Winder dam.

Similarly, Rs 2000 million has been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (RemainingWorks), Rs 500 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan and Rs 30 millionfor construction of Delay Action dam at Zarkhune (Quetta).

