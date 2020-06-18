UrduPoint.com
Rs 183. 077 M Released For Communications Division Projects

The government had allocated Rs 183.077 million for seven Communications Division projects other than those related to NHA in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-2020 which have been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The government had allocated Rs 183.077 million for seven Communications Division projects other than those related to NHA in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-2020 which have been issued.

Out of these seven schemes, one belonged to National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) whereas the remaining six were related to National Transport Research Centre (NTRC), an official source informed APP on Thursday.

In the PSDP 2019-20202, Rs 88.704 million were allocated for construction of Senior Superintendent of Police Office, Lines Head Quarters at Gwadar which had been released. Estimated cost of the project was Rs 289.5 million. Expenditure occurred till June 30 last year was Rs 105.1 million and Rs 184.4 million amount was throw forward amount .

For NTRC Origin-Destination Survey and Transport Demand project, Rs 25 million had been allocated which had been released. Estimated cost of the project was Rs 57 million and till June 30 last year Rs 9.4 million had been spent on the project whereas Rs 47.6 million was throw forward amount.

Rs 17.541 million had been specified for NTRC Operational Research Programme which have been released. Estimated cost of the project was Rs 43.4 million and till the end of last fiscal year, Rs 21.4 million had been spent on the project, and Rs 21.9 million was throw forward amount.

For NTRC Axle Load Survey Programme, an amount of Rs 14.142 million had been allocated which has been released. Estimated cost of the project was Rs 53 million out of which Rs 26.7 million had been spent by the end of last fiscal year whereas Rs 26.3 million was the throw forward figure.

Rs 14.690 million were allocated for NTRC Permanent Traffic Count Programme and the amount has been released. Estimated cost of the scheme was RS 57.7 million and Rs 12.8 million expenditure had occurred by the end of last fiscal year while RS 44.9 million remained throw forward amount.

For Study of Freight Transport (Trucking) in Pakistan, Rs 13 millionhad been earmarked which had been released. Estimated cast of theproject was Rs 56 million which was throw forward amount.

