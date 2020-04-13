UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 183 Mln Disbursed In Two Days: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Rs 183 mln disbursed in two days: Deputy Commissioner

The district administration disbursed Rs 183 million among 15,324 beneficiaries on April 11 and 12 under Ehsas Kifalat Programme, while the process remained continued on third day (13th April) at 103 cash counters of 31 centers set up at various parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration disbursed Rs 183 million among 15,324 beneficiaries on April 11 and 12 under Ehsas Kifalat Programme, while the process remained continued on third day (13th April) at 103 cash counters of 31 centers set up at various parts of the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said the process of cash disbursement was not slow and it would not take two to three months as presumed by some quarters.

"All precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers, hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary coming to centre, have been taken by the district administration.

Similarly, old beneficiaries were being treated very carefully with due respect and water and juice was being provided to beneficiaries on demand" he added.

DC Danish Afzal said that 59,000 beneficiaries would be given cash under Ehsas Kifalat Programme.

Moreover, DC Lahore Danish Afzal chaired a meeting to review the process of chlorination in the city. The meeting was attended by Chief Metropolitan Officer, CPRO MCL and officers of Wasa. The DC Lahore was briefed that more than 3800 spots covering thearea of 639 km had been chlorinated and the process was still continuing.

Danish Afzal said that locked areas were also being chlorinated on daily basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Water April All Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi prosecutors sworn in remotely before Man ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

21 minutes ago

Wheat procurement process to be maintained transpa ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Will Start Tests for COVID-19 Immunity on T ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Sends Medics to Lithuania to Take Care of Ger ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh begins coronavirus screening in 12 districts ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.