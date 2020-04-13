Rs 183 mln disbursed in two days: Deputy Commissioner

The district administration disbursed Rs 183 million among 15,324 beneficiaries on April 11 and 12 under Ehsas Kifalat Programme, while the process remained continued on third day (13th April) at 103 cash counters of 31 centers set up at various parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration disbursed Rs 183 million among 15,324 beneficiaries on April 11 and 12 under Ehsas Kifalat Programme, while the process remained continued on third day (13th April) at 103 cash counters of 31 centers set up at various parts of the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said the process of cash disbursement was not slow and it would not take two to three months as presumed by some quarters.

"All precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers, hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary coming to centre, have been taken by the district administration.

Similarly, old beneficiaries were being treated very carefully with due respect and water and juice was being provided to beneficiaries on demand" he added.

DC Danish Afzal said that 59,000 beneficiaries would be given cash under Ehsas Kifalat Programme.

Moreover, DC Lahore Danish Afzal chaired a meeting to review the process of chlorination in the city. The meeting was attended by Chief Metropolitan Officer, CPRO MCL and officers of Wasa. The DC Lahore was briefed that more than 3800 spots covering thearea of 639 km had been chlorinated and the process was still continuing.

Danish Afzal said that locked areas were also being chlorinated on daily basis.