Rs 184,000 fine,15 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority(DHA) in collaboration with allied departments had fined Rs 184,000 and lodged 15 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 11 and sealed one premise on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 47 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 35 were confirmed cases while 2,439 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 17 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 2,475 confirmed cases.

Among the new cases, he informed that ten patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, five from the Municipal Corporation area and one each from Potohar rural and Chaklala Cantonment area.