Rs 18.4m Approved For Upgrading 3 Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The government has approved Rs.18.4 million funds for up-gradation of three schools in Faisalabad.

According to a spokesman for the education Department, Rs.13 million would be spend on construction of the building and provision of missing facilities at Government Boys school Chak No.

219-RB, Sher Singh Wala, while Rs.3 million would be spent on construction of boundary wall of Government Boys School Chak No.171-JB.

Similarly, Rs.2.4 million had been approved for boundary wall of Government Girls School in Chak No.165, he said and added that tenders for the projects would be issued on April 11, and physical work would be started immediately after award of projects.

