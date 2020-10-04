Rs 18.5m disbursed among deceased workers' families in last FY

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has disbursed an amount of Rs 18.5 million among the families of deceased industrial workers as a death grant during the fiscal year 2019-2020.

According to the official sources, the WWF had provided death grants to the families of 37 deceased workers.

They said the WWF had recently decided to increase the death grant to Rs 600,000 from Rs 500,000, keeping in view the hardships of workers' families after the death of their bread earners.

\395/778