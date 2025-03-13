Rs. 1.85m Released To Pay Medical Expenses Of Injured Cops
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 1.85 million to pay for medical expenses of injured personnel from various districts including Lahore.
The spokesperson said Rs. 5 lakh each was given to injured constable Muhammad Waqas Khan and injured constable Usman Ali for medical expenses.
Injured constable Muhammad Riaz was given Rs. 2.5 lakh for medical expenses. Injured Sub-Inspector Tahir Iqbal and Constable Gul Ahmed Khan were given Rs 150,000 each for medical expenses. Injured Constables Muhammad Raees, Aqib Javed, Israr Ahmed, injured Sub-Inspector Irshad Siddique, Head Constable Aziz Ali and Constable Saqib Ali were given Rs 50,000 each for medical expenses.
