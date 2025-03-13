Open Menu

Rs. 1.85m Released To Pay Medical Expenses Of Injured Cops

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Rs. 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released Rs. 1.85 million to pay for medical expenses of injured personnel from various districts including Lahore.

The spokesperson said Rs. 5 lakh each was given to injured constable Muhammad Waqas Khan and injured constable Usman Ali for medical expenses.

Injured constable Muhammad Riaz was given Rs. 2.5 lakh for medical expenses. Injured Sub-Inspector Tahir Iqbal and Constable Gul Ahmed Khan were given Rs 150,000 each for medical expenses. Injured Constables Muhammad Raees, Aqib Javed, Israr Ahmed, injured Sub-Inspector Irshad Siddique, Head Constable Aziz Ali and Constable Saqib Ali were given Rs 50,000 each for medical expenses.

Recent Stories

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

1 hour ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

2 hours ago
End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

3 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

3 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan