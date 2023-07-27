Rs 1.86bn Municipal Corporation budget approved

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha budget, estimated at Rs 1.86 billion for financial year 2023-24 was approved at a meeting here on Thursday. Commissioner and MC Administrator Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti chaired the meeting at his office.

A spokesman for the district administration said that the MC was expected to gather a total revenue of over Rs 120 million, while Rs 830 million were allocated for pension and Rs 320 million for employees' salaries.

In the meeting a balance of Rs 300 million of the corporation was also shown.

Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya, Deputy Director Technical Rana Muhammad Shahid, MO Finance Sobia Aqeel, MO Building Muhammad Faisal Saeed, MOR Zoya Baloch and XEN Tariq Saedd participated in the meeting.

