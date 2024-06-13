Rs. 187bln Allocated As Non-development Budget For Police
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 187.365 billion as non-development budget for Punjab police in the budget for the financial year 2024-25.
According to the budget document, issued here on Thursday, out of Rs. 187.365 billion, employees related expenses will be Rs. 156.259 billion, including Rs.
71.407 billion for pay and Rs. 84.851 billion for allowances.
While Rs. 20.254 billion had been allocated for operating expenses, Rs. 1.240 billion for employees' retirement benefits, Rs. 3.888 billion for grant subsidies and written-off loans, Rs. 315 million for transfers, Rs. 2.209 billion for physical assets and Rs. 3.180 billion for repair and maintenance.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays32 seconds ago
-
.50 seconds ago
-
Arrangements finalized to hold Shandur Polo Festival on June 28: Secy1 minute ago
-
Commissioner inspects arrangements in Niamoana cattle market1 minute ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Rs. 400mln allocated for labour, HR development1 minute ago
-
Rs. 7.5bln allocated for power sector's ongoing & new schemes11 minutes ago
-
Efforts to dealt with adverse effects of climate change: CM’s aide11 minutes ago
-
Pb govt announces Kisan Dost Package of Rs 64.60 bln in budget11 minutes ago
-
Tahir lauds role of EU for providing IT equipment Balochistan Assembly11 minutes ago
-
Malakand people to soon have modern healthcare facilities: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Punjab unveils people-friendly budget with major health initiatives: Salman11 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25 aims fiscal consolidation, next IMF negotiations focusing social safety net, structur ..11 minutes ago