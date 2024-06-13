Open Menu

Rs. 187bln Allocated As Non-development Budget For Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Rs. 187bln allocated as non-development budget for police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 187.365 billion as non-development budget for Punjab police in the budget for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, issued here on Thursday, out of Rs. 187.365 billion, employees related expenses will be Rs. 156.259 billion, including Rs.

71.407 billion for pay and Rs. 84.851 billion for allowances.

While Rs. 20.254 billion had been allocated for operating expenses, Rs. 1.240 billion for employees' retirement benefits, Rs. 3.888 billion for grant subsidies and written-off loans, Rs. 315 million for transfers, Rs. 2.209 billion for physical assets and Rs. 3.180 billion for repair and maintenance.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

18 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

18 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan