Rs. 187bln allocated as non-development budget for police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 187.365 billion as non-development budget for Punjab police in the budget for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, issued here on Thursday, out of Rs. 187.365 billion, employees related expenses will be Rs. 156.259 billion, including Rs.

71.407 billion for pay and Rs. 84.851 billion for allowances.

While Rs. 20.254 billion had been allocated for operating expenses, Rs. 1.240 billion for employees' retirement benefits, Rs. 3.888 billion for grant subsidies and written-off loans, Rs. 315 million for transfers, Rs. 2.209 billion for physical assets and Rs. 3.180 billion for repair and maintenance.