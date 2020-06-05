UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 1.88 Bln Spent On 2454 Uplift Schemes In Sargodha Division: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:36 PM

Rs 1.88 bln spent on 2454 uplift schemes in Sargodha division: Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Friday that Rs 1.88 billion had so far been spent on 2454 development schemes across the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Friday that Rs 1.88 billion had so far been spent on 2454 development schemes across the division.

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Development Committee here in her office, she directed the building departments concerned to complete all projects within stipulated period with a special care of quality and standard.

The Commissioner was informed that Rs 96.7 million, out of Rs 180 million released for 135 school education schemes were spent across the division.

A sum of Rs 20.8 million out of Rs. 50.5 million for three schemes of special education, Rs 1.11 billion, out of Rs.1.19 billion for 720 schemes of social action programme phase-1, Rs 130.5 million, out of Rs 650.8 million for social action program phase-2, Rs 500.7 million, out of Rs 1.84 billion have been spent for 899 schemes of Prime minister's Special Program.

The meeting was further informed that the government had released Rs 19 million for 182 schemes across the division for community development programme phase-2. The total cost of these schemes was estimated at Rs 1.5 billion, under the program, Rs 500 million would be spent on 73 schemes in Sargodha, Rs 200 million on 18 schemes in Khushab, Rs 400 million on 52 schemes in Mianwali and Rs 400 million on 39 schemes in Bhakkar district.

The Commissioner directed the FESCO construction to expedite the work for completion of FESCO projects on time in district Mianwali and Bhakkar.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioners of the four districts- Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Musarat Jabeen, Umar Sher Chatha and Musa Raza,Director Development Shakeel Noman, AXEN Construction Raja Ali Nawazand other officers.

Related Topics

Education Farah Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Shakeel All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project Will Not D ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in incidents in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

One motorcyclist killed, another hurt in road mish ..

2 minutes ago

Seven People Dead in Alabama Shooting - Sheriff's ..

2 minutes ago

Expansion of US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Unlikel ..

17 minutes ago

Beijing Praises Russia for Viewing Hong Kong Situa ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.