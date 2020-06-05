Rs 1.88 bln spent on 2454 uplift schemes in Sargodha division: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said on Friday that Rs 1.88 billion had so far been spent on 2454 development schemes across the division.

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Development Committee here in her office, she directed the building departments concerned to complete all projects within stipulated period with a special care of quality and standard.

The Commissioner was informed that Rs 96.7 million, out of Rs 180 million released for 135 school education schemes were spent across the division.

A sum of Rs 20.8 million out of Rs. 50.5 million for three schemes of special education, Rs 1.11 billion, out of Rs.1.19 billion for 720 schemes of social action programme phase-1, Rs 130.5 million, out of Rs 650.8 million for social action program phase-2, Rs 500.7 million, out of Rs 1.84 billion have been spent for 899 schemes of Prime minister's Special Program.

The meeting was further informed that the government had released Rs 19 million for 182 schemes across the division for community development programme phase-2. The total cost of these schemes was estimated at Rs 1.5 billion, under the program, Rs 500 million would be spent on 73 schemes in Sargodha, Rs 200 million on 18 schemes in Khushab, Rs 400 million on 52 schemes in Mianwali and Rs 400 million on 39 schemes in Bhakkar district.

The Commissioner directed the FESCO construction to expedite the work for completion of FESCO projects on time in district Mianwali and Bhakkar.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioners of the four districts- Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Musarat Jabeen, Umar Sher Chatha and Musa Raza,Director Development Shakeel Noman, AXEN Construction Raja Ali Nawazand other officers.