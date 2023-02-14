Rs 188,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 188,000 fine on retailers for selling consumer items at exorbitant rates, here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the monitoring teams held inspection in various bazaars and markets and imposed fine on shopkeepers and vendors for violating the government price lists.

They sealed four shops and arrested a shopkeeper.