Rs 1,89000 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders took action against 83 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs. 189,000 on violators.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 548 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs 189,000 on 83 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq said wake of COVID-19, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.