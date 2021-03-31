Rs 189,500 fine collected from 117 shops for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 2030 shops and different markets from March 29 to March 31 and found irregularities at 117 places.

A fine of Rs 189,500 was collected, on the spot, from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.