Rs 18b allocated under Punjab Ehsas Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht disclosed in his budget speech during Punjab Assembly session here Monday that the overall Punjab Ehsas Programme budget would be Rs 18 billion for next FY while it was Rs 12 billion in the current fiscal year.

Under Punjab Ehsas Programme, the provincial government had launched Punjab Human Capital Project at a cost of Rs 53 billion and its scope would be extended to seven more districts during FY 2021-22.

He added that Assistive Devices would be provided to disabled persons with a cost for Rs 100 million and WINGS Programme worth Rs 700 million was being initiated to help enhance income of the poor women. In addition, a Social Protection Fund was being set up at a cost of Rs 500 million.

Since coming into government, the PTI had been establishing Panahgah and inns to facilitate the shelter-less people and the poor and so far 94 permanent and temporary panahgah and inns had been established in various parts of the province. Considering the positive public feedback, he said, Punjab Panagah Authority had been set up to ensure continuity of such public welfare initiatives.

During FY 2021-22, Panagah would be constructed in Jhang, Multan and Sahiwal, and setting up of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in Faisalabad and Multan was also priority. He said, Nasheman Ghar for disabled persons would be built at D.G.Khan, and Modern Children Homes at Toba Tek Singh and Attock.

Hashim said that PTI government had always cared for minority rights and in the next fiscal year, development budget for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department was being increased up to 400 per cent i.e. Rs 2.5 billion.

He added that Development of Model Locality Scheme had been incorporated in the budget document to improve drainage system and repair of roads/streets in minority areas including Youhana Abad Lahore, Warispura Faisalabad and Kanju Mohallah Rahim Yar Khan. An amount of Rs 400 million earmarked for this scheme, he said and asserted that Rs 50 million would be given for stipend to intelligent and deserving students of minority community and Rs 60 million for financial assistance to deserving people from the minority.