Fri 19th March 2021

Rs 18bln funds released for 136 tehsil councils

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, secretary local government released Rs 18 billion for 136 tehsil councils for provision of municipal services to people.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said the annual development programme 2020-21 was aimed at benefiting the people at the grassroots level through a network of 306 local governments.

Initially, 7,352 schemes worth Rs 20 billion had been identified in the ADP. However, the CM said that 6,688 schemes worth Rs18 billion were approved and tenders for 4,460 schemes had been issued for timely start of the development works.

Work was being started on 2,657 projects worth Rs 7 billion in rural areas, while another Rs 3.

70 billion had been earmarked for work on 1,640 schemes in various urban centres on a priority basis, he said.

The CM said that work was being started on 1,025 roads construction, 967 schemes of modern drainage system, 131 schemes of clean drinking water and 33 solid waste management schemes in different areas of the province.

Along with it, 10 schemes had been earmarked for master planning, zoning and healthcare facilities with an amount of Rs 5 billion, he added. This will start a new era of development by providing necessary facilities at the grassroots level, concluded the CM.

