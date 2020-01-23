Rs 1.8m distributed among 295 police volunteers in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributed Rs 1.8 million as special allowance among 295 Police Qaumi Razakars (PQRs), here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Dareshak said that the police volunteers were performing duties diligently at different places during various special events.

He urged PQRs to give their best while performing duties in order to bring further improvement in security arrangements. SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, DSP Legal Hakim Ali Naul and other officials were present.