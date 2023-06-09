UrduPoint.com

Rs 1900 Mln Earmarked In PSDP For IPC Division's Sport Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 1900 million for the ongoing and new sports schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

As per the PSDP document, Rs 1700 million have been earmarked for ongoing schemes of the IPC division while Rs 200 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 611.792 million have been allocated for rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC), Islamabad for preparation/holding of South Asian Games, Rs 250 million for replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in seven cities including, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Swat while Rs 120 million for establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at PSC.

Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 103.547 million for the construction/rehabilitation/revamping of roads, footpaths, main gates, security systems and landscaping at PSC, Rs 100 million for hiring of foreign coaches for the training of national athletes for participation in the mega events and purchase of sports equipment and Rs 98 million for laying of synthetic athletic track/football ground, sprinkling system and floodlights at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

Meanwhile, Rs 50 million each were embarked for the organization of national training camps for preparation/participation in international sports mega-events at Pakistan Sports Complex; rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing facilities at PSB Coaching Center at Karachi; construction of swimming pool at PSB Coaching Center at Karachi and provision of missing facilities for South Asian Games including warm-up track, heat exchanger, residential flats for coaches, revamping of multi-purpose halls, fencing wall, 5-A Side Hockey ground, futsal grounds at PSC.

Under new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 150 million for the holding of National Games; Rs 30 million for construction of 250 mini sport complexes and Rs 20 million for revamping and provision of sports facilities at Kashmore.

