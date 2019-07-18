UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 190m Proposal For Gas Supply To Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

Rs 190m proposal for gas supply to Lodhran

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) prepared proposals worth Rs190 million to supply natural gas to the citizens of Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) -:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) prepared proposals worth Rs190 million to supply natural gas to the citizens of Lodhran.

According to a release issued by spokesman for PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, a number of muhallahs and colonies were listed among those still deprived of the facility would get the natural gas in the first phase and a sum of Rs20.

288 million has been approved for the purpose.

Tenders have also been issued for the first phase and fourteen areas would benefit from it included Aziz Town, Esa Wala, Qubool Wala, Bismillah Colony, Basti Ghail, Chah Baqa wala, Mohallah Khawaja Chowk, Mughal Pura, Gulab Pura, Bagh Wala, Gangay Wala, Rajpoot Colony, Gasey Wala and Mohallah Sadaat.

Official sources said notification has also been issued regarding the gas supply project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lodhran Bagh Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

25 minutes ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

6 minutes ago

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leban ..

6 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discuss ..

6 minutes ago

2.801 million tribal to vote in first ever histori ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Aims to Retain Key Role in Market With New ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.