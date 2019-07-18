Rs 190m proposal for gas supply to Lodhran

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) prepared proposals worth Rs190 million to supply natural gas to the citizens of Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) -:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) prepared proposals worth Rs190 million to supply natural gas to the citizens of Lodhran.

According to a release issued by spokesman for PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, a number of muhallahs and colonies were listed among those still deprived of the facility would get the natural gas in the first phase and a sum of Rs20.

288 million has been approved for the purpose.

Tenders have also been issued for the first phase and fourteen areas would benefit from it included Aziz Town, Esa Wala, Qubool Wala, Bismillah Colony, Basti Ghail, Chah Baqa wala, Mohallah Khawaja Chowk, Mughal Pura, Gulab Pura, Bagh Wala, Gangay Wala, Rajpoot Colony, Gasey Wala and Mohallah Sadaat.

Official sources said notification has also been issued regarding the gas supply project.