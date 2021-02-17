UrduPoint.com
Rs 19.2 Bln Being Spent On Uplift Schemes In District Muzaffargarh

Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday said that the work on 1094 uplift schemes worth Rs 19.2 billion was in progress across the district.

This was disclosed by DC while reviewing the pace of the schemes here.

He directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing schemes by March 31. He also directed officials to inform him if there was any hurdle. The hurdle in way of development schemes will be removed as early as possible.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs Aon Hameed Dogar, Alamdar Abbas, Makhdoom Raza Bukhari, Ashraf Rind, and Niaz Gashkori .

