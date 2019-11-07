Rs 1.95 million fine imposed on profiteers in October

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 1.95 million on profiteers in Faisalabad during October

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that 44 special price control magistrates were appointed in district Faisalabad to control overcharging and profiteering on daily use items.

These magistrates are regularly visiting bazaars, markets and shopping malls so that mal-trend of overcharging and artificial price could be eliminated.

He said that the special price control magistrates inspected more than 2400 shops in various markets and bazaars of district Faisalabad during October.

They also imposed a total fine of Rs.1.95 million the profiteers in addition to issuing them warnings that they should mend their way of profiteering, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.

The price control magistrates also arrested 11 shopkeepers during October and locked them behind bars after getting cases registered against them as they were involved in sheer violation of price control act and selling daily-use commodities in black, spokesman added.