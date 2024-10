Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released an additional Rs. 1.9 million for medical expenses of police employees

Constable Muhammad Uzair from Bhakkar Police was provided one million rupees for a kidney transplant, Corporal Muhammad Rizwan Anwar received Rs.

300,000 for thyroid cancer treatment, and Head Constable Ghulam Abbas was given Rs. 250,000 for medical treatment.

Additionally, Corporal Ramiz Liaqat and Head Constable Ghulam Ali's wive each received Rs. 100,000 for medical expenses, while Head Constable Muhammad Irfan allocated Rs. 75,000 and Traffic Warden Tajmul Hussain received Rs. 50,000.