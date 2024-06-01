Open Menu

Rs 1.9m Released For Treatment Of Cops' Children

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Rs 1.9m released for treatment of cops' children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released over Rs. 1.9 million for treatment of children of police employees suffering from severe diseases.

According to details, Inspector Muhammad Afzal of Kasur Police was granted one million rupees for the kidney transplant operation of his son, Uzair Afzal. Constable Amanullah of Sargodha Police received Rs. 250,000 for treatment of his son, Hassan Aman, who is battling blood cancer.

Constable Kamran of Lahore Police was granted Rs. 250,000 for treatment of his two-year-old son.

Constable Husnain Sharif of Lodhran Police received Rs. 250,000 for heart treatment of his one-year-old son, Musa. Traffic Warden Muhammad Ashraf Hussain was granted Rs. 162,000 for heart surgery of his 1.5-year-old son, Muhammad Hameem.

These funds were released by the IGP Punjab after scrutiny and approval by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

The IGP said the police force was a family, and no member or their family would be left alone in the battle against illness, and the department would continue providing all possible support for their best medical treatment.

