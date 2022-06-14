Rs 1b allocated to add 86 buses to BRT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its annual budget for 2022-23 on Monday announced that six new feeder routes and 86 buses would be added to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service with an estimated cost of one billion rupees.

The budget document said that with this amount 86 new buses from China would be added to the BRT fleet and its new feeder routes would be functionalized. With induction of these new buses, the capacity of BRT would enhance up to 350000 passengers on a daily basis.

The six new feeder routes to be included in BRT service were Hayatabad Phase-1, Nasir Bagh Road, Chamkani-Pabbi Bazaar, Warsak Road, Khyber Road and Charsadda Road Extension.