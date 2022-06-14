UrduPoint.com

Rs 1b Allocated To Add 86 Buses To BRT

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Rs 1b allocated to add 86 buses to BRT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its annual budget for 2022-23 on Monday announced that six new feeder routes and 86 buses would be added to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service with an estimated cost of one billion rupees.

The budget document said that with this amount 86 new buses from China would be added to the BRT fleet and its new feeder routes would be functionalized. With induction of these new buses, the capacity of BRT would enhance up to 350000 passengers on a daily basis.

The six new feeder routes to be included in BRT service were Hayatabad Phase-1, Nasir Bagh Road, Chamkani-Pabbi Bazaar, Warsak Road, Khyber Road and Charsadda Road Extension.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Budget Road Nasir Charsadda Bagh From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

31 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.