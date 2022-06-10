Rs 1b released for installation of Cyclotron machine at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab government has issued Rs one billion for installation of Cyclotron machine at Nishtar Hospital.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Amir Khattak handed over the cheque to Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) here on Friday.

The Commissioner directed the IDAP officials to initiate the work on the scheme as early as possible.

He further said that providing best heath care facilities to masses was the top priority of the Provincial government.

Mr Khattak said that the Nishtar Hospital was the first hospital of South Punjab where the machine was being installed.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Rana Altaf said that installation of PET Scan Cyclotron machine would help to cure various diseases.

He said that the machine would be installed in the hospital after construction of bunker and added that PET Scan was costly test and it will be free at Nishtar Hospital.