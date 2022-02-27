Rs 1b uplift projects completed in Lahore: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Sunday that public welfare development projects worth over Rs 1 billion had been completed in NA-130, Allama Iqbal Town, the constituency of Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, and his constituency PP-160 during the last two years.

Talking to the media here, he said that the projects include sewerage, water supply, gas pipeline, construction, repair and carpeting of roads, streets and installation of street-lights.

Giving details in this regard, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that numerous public welfare development projects were completed in Karim Block, Neelam Block, Badar Block, Nishtar Block, Shah Kamal, Fatehabad, Bhikewal, Ichhra, Kamboh Colony, Ganj Bakhsh Road, Shah Jamal Road, Union Park and other areas of Allam Iqbal Town.

He assured that ongoing projects will also be completed soon, adding that efforts were being made to provide more civic amenities to the residents.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab, providing basic facilities to people was one of the top priorities of the PTI government.