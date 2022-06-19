Rs 1m cheque handed over to Dadu Press Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 million to President of Dadu Press Club Sabir Bhand.

Saleem Khan on the occasion said that the Sindh government accorded top priority towards welfare of journalists and allocation of grant-in-aid for press clubs and other journalists bodies was aimed at ensuring facilities to journalists.

He further said that journalists bodies must spend this amount for welfare of their members.

The President of Dadu Press Club thanked the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon for grant to the Dadu press club.