Rs 1m distributed among artists to address virus-related financial miseries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan has distributed Rs 1 million among artists to lessen their financial miseries after no-work-no-earning situation amid COVID-19 lockdown had left them high and dry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan has distributed Rs 1 million among artists to lessen their financial miseries after no-work-no-earning situation amid COVID-19 lockdown had left them high and dry.

Director, Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood told APP that Punjab government had decided to provide Rs 5000 financial assistance per person to people from entertainment industry who had to face financial troubles due to lockdown and had sought a list of such people from arts councils.

PAC Multan had sent a list of 264 artists, drama directors, calligraphers, assistant directors, sound system workers, singers and other category workers to Punjab government.

Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood said that the list was prepared in a transparent manner and after proper inquiry and so far a sum of Rs 1 million has been distributed among 200 artists in Multan at the rate of Rs 5000 per person.

He said that cases of remaining 64 artists were under process for checking of their particulars.

He said that cheques were distributed among 200 artists, however, 36 of them could not deposit their cheque on time and hence could not get cash due to closure of financial year 2019-20 on 30th June.

Their cases, however, he added, would be processed again and they would soon get financial assistance.