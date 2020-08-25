UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 1m Distributed Among Artists To Address Virus-related Financial Miseries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Rs 1m distributed among artists to address virus-related financial miseries

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan has distributed Rs 1 million among artists to lessen their financial miseries after no-work-no-earning situation amid COVID-19 lockdown had left them high and dry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan has distributed Rs 1 million among artists to lessen their financial miseries after no-work-no-earning situation amid COVID-19 lockdown had left them high and dry.

Director, Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood told APP that Punjab government had decided to provide Rs 5000 financial assistance per person to people from entertainment industry who had to face financial troubles due to lockdown and had sought a list of such people from arts councils.

PAC Multan had sent a list of 264 artists, drama directors, calligraphers, assistant directors, sound system workers, singers and other category workers to Punjab government.

Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood said that the list was prepared in a transparent manner and after proper inquiry and so far a sum of Rs 1 million has been distributed among 200 artists in Multan at the rate of Rs 5000 per person.

He said that cases of remaining 64 artists were under process for checking of their particulars.

He said that cheques were distributed among 200 artists, however, 36 of them could not deposit their cheque on time and hence could not get cash due to closure of financial year 2019-20 on 30th June.

Their cases, however, he added, would be processed again and they would soon get financial assistance.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab June From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Former U-19 player Muhammad Waqas sent to jail

8 minutes ago

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

25 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

26 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

40 minutes ago

India to Send Over 200 Military Personnel to Russi ..

44 seconds ago

PNCA starts online musical evening series

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.