Rs. 1m released for medical expenses of cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar sanctioned an additional Rs. 1 million for medical expenses of police personnel serving in various districts.

According to the details, constable Syed Muhammad Wahab Arif from Rawalpindi has been given 250,000 rupees for major surgery, while Head Constable Naeem Raza Bhatti from Lahore Police has been granted 200,000 rupees for open heart surgery.

DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari has received 100,000 rupees for gallbladder surgery, and Ghazi Head Constable Amir Mahmood has been allocated 100,000 rupees for hernia surgery.

Sanitary Worker Asif Nadeem Khan has been granted 100,000 rupees for leg surgery, while constable Maqbool Ahmad has received 100,000 rupees for eye surgery. The widow of late constable Alamdar Hussain has been provided 70,000 rupees for medical treatment, and Sub-Inspector Arham Azan has been granted 50,000 rupees for medical expenses.