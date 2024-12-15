Open Menu

Rs. 1m Released For Medical Expenses Of Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Rs. 1m released for medical expenses of cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar sanctioned an additional Rs. 1 million for medical expenses of police personnel serving in various districts.

According to the details, constable Syed Muhammad Wahab Arif from Rawalpindi has been given 250,000 rupees for major surgery, while Head Constable Naeem Raza Bhatti from Lahore Police has been granted 200,000 rupees for open heart surgery.

DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari has received 100,000 rupees for gallbladder surgery, and Ghazi Head Constable Amir Mahmood has been allocated 100,000 rupees for hernia surgery.

Sanitary Worker Asif Nadeem Khan has been granted 100,000 rupees for leg surgery, while constable Maqbool Ahmad has received 100,000 rupees for eye surgery. The widow of late constable Alamdar Hussain has been provided 70,000 rupees for medical treatment, and Sub-Inspector Arham Azan has been granted 50,000 rupees for medical expenses.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Rawalpindi Ghazi From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

13 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan