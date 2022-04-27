UrduPoint.com

Rs 1mln Announced For Van Driver Martyred In KU Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced immediate relief of one million rupees for the heirs of the van driver who was martyred in a terrorist incident at Karachi University.

The Administrator expressed condolences to the family of martyred van driver Muhammad Khalid Nawaz at his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar, said a statement.

He said that the provincial government extended sympathies to the affected family and stand with them in this difficult time. "Sindh government will arrange education and sponsorship for children of the deceased," he added.

On this occasion, the heirs of the martyred van driver requested that his body be identified as soon as possible so that the burial could take place soon.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured them of full cooperation in identifying the deceased.

Administrator Karachi said that there is little to condemn this tragic tragedy in which precious human lives were lost.

"There is no substitute for human life, this financial aid is a small effort to cure the suffering of the affected family. Terrorism is a cancer that must be eradicated," he said.

He said that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to provide security to the citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said security arrangements at Karachi University would be made more stringent and effective in collaboration with the university administration so that such tragedies could be avoided in future.

