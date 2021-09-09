UrduPoint.com

Rs 1mln Recovered From Vandalizers Of Temple Handed Over To Temple Committee

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad Rahim Yar Khan on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan handed over an amount of Rs 1,067,000 received from culprits involved in the vandalizing of Ganesh temple in Bhong, to the management committee of the temple.

Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad Kaleem Yousuf was also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner visited Ganesh Temple Bhong Sharif and handed over the money collected from miscreants to the temple committee.

The attack on Ganesh Mandir Bhong was a tragic incident but the state took immediate action against the miscreants.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice and instructed the district administration to restore the temple.

Arrest warrants were issued which were immediately carried out by the district administration and police.

He said that the Ganesh Temple was opened shortly for performing religious rites.

