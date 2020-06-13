UrduPoint.com
Rs 2, 47,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

Rs 2, 47,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpindi

The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against 138 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 2, 47, 000 on violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against 138 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 2, 47, 000 on violators According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 690 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs 2, 47,000 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

The price control magistrates have so far imposed a fine of Rs.31,57,500 on profiteers from June 1st upto now, spokesman added.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq has said that, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

