Rs 2, 96, 500 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers Saturday took action against 165 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs 2, 96, 500 on violators.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 1220 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs 2, 96,500 on 165 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq has said that in wake of COVID-19, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.