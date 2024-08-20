Rs 2 billion released for 34 Khanewal uplift schemes

A sum of Rs 2 billion has been released for completion of 34 ongoing development schemes in Khanewal district on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A sum of Rs 2 billion has been released for completion of 34 ongoing development schemes in Khanewal district on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Moreover, officials were engaged in spadework to meet legal obligations for execution of five out of eight development projects approved for fiscal year 2024-25.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, while presiding over a development review meeting, said on Tuesday that eight development schemes were approved for the year 2024-25 including five road schemes, two sports projects and one scheme for judiciary.

Earlier, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, gave a briefing to the DC on the 34 ongoing development schemes.

