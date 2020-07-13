UrduPoint.com
Rs 2 Bln Being Spent To Upgrade Electricity Infrastructure In Merged Districts Of KP: Omar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Rs 2 bln being spent to upgrade electricity infrastructure in merged districts of KP: Omar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Monday informed National Assembly that Rs two billion were being spent on building grid stations and other electricity infrastructure in merged districts of erstwhile FATA of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to a calling attention notice of Member National Assembly Jamaluddin, he said the electricity infrastructure was damaged during the military operations against militants in the war against terrorism in South Waziristan.

He said the matter of electrification of villages in South Waziristan was sent to the Energy and Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 320 million were allocated for electricity supply projects in the tribal areas.

He said the total projected cost of electricity infrastructure development was Rs 5.1 billion and out of this amount, Rs 3.4 billion had already been released for undertaking power projects.

