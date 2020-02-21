Rs 2 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched soon:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday said Ehsaas Punjab programme would be launched soon with an initial Rs 12 billion funding to benefit the weaker and impoverished segments of society in the province

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday said Ehsaas Punjab programme would be launched soon with an initial Rs 12 billion funding to benefit the weaker and impoverished segments of society in the province.

He was addressing a gathering at Layyah district sports complex where Prime Minister distributed income-generating assets among the people from poor segments of society under Ehsaas programme.

Buzdar also announced to upgrade Chowk Sarwar Shaheed as the fifth tehsil of district Muzaffargarh stating that the demand was made by Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi.

CM Punjab said that Ehsaas programme was a first step to eliminate poverty and transforming country into a welfare state adding that it would benefit 1.8 million people directly and another 6.4 million indirectly.

He said that total 32 districts have been selected throughout Pakistan where this programme has been launched including three districts Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Jhang in Punjab.

He said that overall 375 union councils including 22 from district Layyah would benefit from this programme where people would get 9000 assets like cows, buffaloes, goats, motorcycle rickshaws besides essential items to run groceries and shops for their sustainable earning.

He said that in addition to Ehsaas programme Pakistan, provincial government would soon launch Ehsaas Punjab programme worth Rs 12 billion to provide relief to the poor. He added that 60 per cent share of this initiative would go to the women and rest of the 40 per cent to men.

Buzdar said that 234 schemes worth Rs 19 billion have been launched in district Layyah under annual development programme and promised that these schemes would be completed on time forthe benefit of the people.