Rs 2 Bln To Be Spent For Construction Of 173 Km Roads Across Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The divisional administration has estimated Rs 2 billion amount for construction of 173 kilometers roads across division under second phase of Rural development programme.

Under second phase of the programme total 24 development schemes have been prepared in the division and summary was being sent to the provincial government for approval.

The official of Commissioner Office told APP that 621 schemes of first phase were also underway in all four districts of the division and Rs 944.9 million have been spent so far out of total released amount of Rs 1.03 billion.

Similarly, Rs 1.5 billion were being utilized on 174 ongoing development schemes of the division under Community Development programme, he said and added that a meeting has also been held by the Commissioner Zafar Iqbal to review the work at these schemes in which all concerned officials were present.

Under Rural development Program Phase II, total nine schemes of 53.10 km road construction were underway in district Sargodha, three schemes of 35.25 km roads in Khushab, 5 schemes of 37.50 km in Minawali and five schemes of 47.41 km roads in district Bhakkar.

Under Prime Minister's SAP schemes, 188 schemes were underway in district Sargodha, 158 in Khushab, 89 in Mianwali and 1856 schemes in Bhakkar.

A total 59 schemes of Community Development Programme were underway in the district Sargodha, 18 schemes in Khushab, 27 in Mianwali, 40 in Bhakkar.

