Rs 2 Mln For Blind Welfare Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

Rs 2 mln for Blind welfare complex

Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahud announced Rs2 million grant for blind welfare complex on his visit at Muhammad Bin Qasim blind center here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Ifitkhar Ali Sahud announced Rs2 million grant for blind welfare complex on his visit at Muhammad Bin Qasim blind center here Tuesday.

He announced this while addressing Independence day celebration programme at this center.

He said Punjab government was sincerely committed to improves lives of Special persons.

A number of Special children presented national songs and also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.Special children raised slogans in favor of Kashmiris.

