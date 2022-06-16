UrduPoint.com

Rs 20 Bln Allocated For Development Schemes:MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Rs 20 bln allocated for development schemes:MNA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The coalition government allocated Rs 20 billions funds for the development schemes in Sargodha division,said member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N),Chaudhry Hamid Hameed on Thursday.

While talking to APP at his residence,he said Sargodha will make progress with fast pace after sincere and solid policies of incumbent government.

The MNA highlighted that the funds would be utilized to set up Rescue offices in each tehsil and seven other development projects in the division.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sargodha Progress National University Muslim Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.