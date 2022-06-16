Rs 20 bln allocated for development schemes:MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The coalition government allocated Rs 20 billions funds for the development schemes in Sargodha division,said member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N),Chaudhry Hamid Hameed on Thursday.

While talking to APP at his residence,he said Sargodha will make progress with fast pace after sincere and solid policies of incumbent government.

The MNA highlighted that the funds would be utilized to set up Rescue offices in each tehsil and seven other development projects in the division.