UrduPoint.com

'Rs 20 Mln Being Spent On Vet Hospital, Feed Testing Lab'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:20 PM

'Rs 20 mln being spent on vet hospital, feed testing lab'

The livestock department is spending an amount over Rs 20 million on upgradation of civil & veterinary hospital and establishing divisional feed testing lab to provide value added services at the doorstep of livestock farmers in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The livestock department is spending an amount over Rs 20 million on upgradation of civil & veterinary hospital and establishing divisional feed testing lab to provide value added services at the doorstep of livestock farmers in the division.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said here Friday that upgradation of civil & veterinary hospital, construction of a training hall and establishing a lab would be completed during the current year.

He said that strict monitoring was being done of the projects and special measures had been taken to ensure transparency in the works.

He said that construction and rehabilitation work on two dispensaries in district Faisalabad and one in district Toba Tek Singh was ongoing and efforts were afoot to complete these projects on priority basis.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Toba Tek Singh Million

Recent Stories

EU Approves Use of First Two Variant-Adapted COVID ..

EU Approves Use of First Two Variant-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccines - Commissioner

18 seconds ago
 Rs 53 mln to be spent for provision of missing fac ..

Rs 53 mln to be spent for provision of missing facilities in 18 schools

19 seconds ago
 Italian great Parisse delays retirement with World ..

Italian great Parisse delays retirement with World Cup in mind

21 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 evacuated 198,511 flood victims

Rescue 1122 evacuated 198,511 flood victims

22 seconds ago
 UNHCR hands over 7,000 tents, thousands of emergen ..

UNHCR hands over 7,000 tents, thousands of emergency relief items to KP

24 seconds ago
 Pak Army engaged in relief, rescue operation in fl ..

Pak Army engaged in relief, rescue operation in flood hit areas of Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.