'Rs 20 mln being spent on vet hospital, feed testing lab'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The livestock department is spending an amount over Rs 20 million on upgradation of civil & veterinary hospital and establishing divisional feed testing lab to provide value added services at the doorstep of livestock farmers in the division.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said here Friday that upgradation of civil & veterinary hospital, construction of a training hall and establishing a lab would be completed during the current year.

He said that strict monitoring was being done of the projects and special measures had been taken to ensure transparency in the works.

He said that construction and rehabilitation work on two dispensaries in district Faisalabad and one in district Toba Tek Singh was ongoing and efforts were afoot to complete these projects on priority basis.