Rs 200 B Allocated For Road, Rail Network
Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:53 PM
Around Rs 200 billion had been allocated in the next fiscal year budget for the road and rail network, which also formed part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said in his budget speech on Tuesday
Major allocations for the NHA projects included Rs 24 billion for Havelian-Thakot Motorway, Rs13 billion for Burhan-Hakla Motorway, and Rs19 billion for Sukkur-Multan section of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, he added.
The minister said 'Public Private Partnership' financing mode would be utilised for the construction of Chakdara-BaghDheri extension of Swat Expressway, building of road from Sambrial-Kharian Motorway, and dualization of Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road.