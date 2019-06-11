UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 200 B Allocated For Road, Rail Network

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:53 PM

Rs 200 b allocated for road, rail network

Around Rs 200 billion had been allocated in the next fiscal year budget for the road and rail network, which also formed part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said in his budget speech on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Around Rs 200 billion had been allocated in the next fiscal year budget for the road and rail network, which also formed part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said in his budget speech on Tuesday. Out of Rs 200 billion, he said, Rs.156 billion would be spent through the National Highways Authority.

Major allocations for the NHA projects included Rs 24 billion for Havelian-Thakot Motorway, Rs13 billion for Burhan-Hakla Motorway, and Rs19 billion for Sukkur-Multan section of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, he added.

The minister said 'Public Private Partnership' financing mode would be utilised for the construction of Chakdara-BaghDheri extension of Swat Expressway, building of road from Sambrial-Kharian Motorway, and dualization of Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road.

Related Topics

Swat Motorway Budget Road CPEC NHA From Billion

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.