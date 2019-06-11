Rs 200 b allocated for road, rail network

Around Rs 200 billion had been allocated in the next fiscal year budget for the road and rail network, which also formed part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) , Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said in his budget speech on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Around Rs 200 billion had been allocated in the next fiscal year budget for the road and rail network, which also formed part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) , Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said in his budget speech on Tuesday. Out of Rs 200 billion , he said, Rs.156 billion would be spent through the National Highways Authority.

Major allocations for the NHA projects included Rs 24 billion for Havelian-Thakot Motorway, Rs13 billion for Burhan-Hakla Motorway, and Rs19 billion for Sukkur-Multan section of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, he added.

The minister said 'Public Private Partnership' financing mode would be utilised for the construction of Chakdara-BaghDheri extension of Swat Expressway, building of road from Sambrial-Kharian Motorway, and dualization of Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road.