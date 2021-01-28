Rs 200 bln state land retrieved in Punjab: Shahzad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the law enforcement agencies had so far retrieved state land worth around Rs 200 billion from illegal occupation of the influential personalities in Punjab

Addressing a news conference here flanked by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said about 80 kanal 4 marla commercial property valuing over Rs 3 billion was retrieved in the suburbs of Lahore.

Khokhar brothers, he said, had got transferred about 206 kanal state land worth Rs 1.5 billion in their Names through fake deeds. It was same group against whom the Chief Justice of Pakistan had ordered action two years ago.

He said the Khokhar brothers were served notices prior to the operation. They had got stay order, which was now vacated by the court. The land, which was now completely under the state possession, would be utilized for a public welfare project, he added.

The advisor said a petrol pump and CNG station built on the government land in the middle of Gujranwala city by Ghulam Dastgir Khan, father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, had been demolished and turned into a public park.

Similarly, 1050 kanal land was recovered in Kasur and 2400 kanal held by another PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz in Sargodha, he added.

Likewise, he said, 5000 kanal state land was retrieved from PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan in Rawalpindi. Moreover, around 27 kanal commercial property that was rented out by the Senator to a private school, was also recovered.

The advisor said 8 kanal 2 marla land encrocahed upon by Mian Floor Mills of PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif, and 30 kanal 16 marla by Mian Paper and Boards Mill had also been recovered, besides demolishing of illegal service stations and five shops built on state land in Sheikhupura.

He said the state land worth around Rs 80 million, which was illegally sold by a housing society owned by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif had been also recovered.

He said it was the PML-N leadership, which had always patronised the land mafia for their personal gains and now when the law was taking its due course against them they had come on the roads to save themselves from accountability.